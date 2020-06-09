The Kitchen to deliver emergency food boxes to clients

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels program will be delivering emergency food boxes to every Meals on Wheels client to assist them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The boxes include eggs, milk, cereal, cheese, butter, bread, tuna, crackers, jelly, peanut butter, nutrition bars, Ensure, dish-washing soap, masks, toilet paper, paper towels, shampoo, body soap, puzzle books and more.
Officials from The Kitchen said deliveries will begin after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and continue through Thursday.
Recipients of Meals on Wheels are also so susceptible to COVID-19 and many are unable to visit the store to purchase essential food items because they are elderly, disabled and homebound.
63% live below the poverty level, making it difficult for them to afford groceries. The average client lives on $658 per month.
The Kitchen is also in need of volunteers to work on Fridays.
If you would like to help out, you can find the application form by clicking here.
You can also email Volunteer Coordinator Cindy Humphrey at (940) 322-6232 or email chumphrey@thekitchenwf.org.
