WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed there were no new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday.
There are a total of 90 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 76 total recoveries, 6,288 negative tests, 630 pending tests and 2 deaths.
There are currently 12 patients recovering at home.
Nursing/long term care facilities that have no positive test results and no pending tests include Evergreen Healthcare Center, Iowa Park Healthcare Center, Electra Healthcare Center, Texhoma Christian Care Center and Courtyard Gardens.
Results are still pending for Promise Nursing Home, Rolling Meadows, Advanced Rehab, Senior Care and University Park Nursing Home.
Results were received for two new nursing home/long term care facilities listed below.
Courtyard Gardens – Tested May 28
Total Number Tested: 97
Total Tested Wichita County Jurisdiction: 93
Staff Total Tested: 45
Preliminary Positive: 0
Negative: 45
Pending: 0
Residents Tested: 48
Preliminary Positive: 0
Negative: 48
Pending: 0
House of Hope – Tested May 31
Total Number Tested: 102
Total Tested Wichita County Jurisdiction: 97
Staff Total Tested: 70
Preliminary Positive: 0
Negative: 69
Pending: 1
Residents Total Tested: 27
Preliminary Positive: 0
Negative: 27
Pending: 0
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.