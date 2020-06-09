Summer Heat Danger

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As the Summer season starts people want to start enjoying summer activities, but as temperatures increase we must remember to remain safe while spending time outdoors.
The Luck Park Pool has been open a little over a week now and they are seeing more visitors now than ever but they have put new safety rules in place to make sure all guests stay safe. All visitors and lifeguards must take a break out of the water every 15 minutes, have a drink of water, and get out of the sun.
The pool also has a concession stand where visitors can purchase water, power aid and snacks. While safety measures are being taken there is still the chance of heat exhaustion or heat stroke as temperatures may reach triple digits this summer.
Some signs of heat exhaustion can be dizziness, nausea,confusion, or headaches. It is advised if you or your child experience any of these symptoms to get them out of the sun, get them water, and make sure they are in a cool place. Then if the person does not get better seek medical attention immediately.
The Lucy Park Pool is open Monday - Sunday from noon - 6p.m.
For more information please visit wichitafalls.gov/lucypark
