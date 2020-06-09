Vernon Chamber of Commerce puts on parade for nursing home residents

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - The Vernon community came together Tuesday morning to show support for people who are still under lock-down: the residents of nursing homes.
The Vernon Chamber of Commerce organized a wave parade to go by and cheer up residents at Advanced Rehab and Healthcare, Vista Living and Eagle Flats Village.
“We support them and that they’ve not been forgotten at all," said Amanda Martinez, Vernon Chamber of Commerce executive director. "They’re definitely a part of our community, just as much as anyone that is not still under the stay at home order. You know, so the rest of us are able to get out and about. And you know, live as regular a life as we can. And so hopefully they feel that too.”
Starting from the corner of Hospital Drive and Hillcrest Drive drivers honked, waved and carried homemade signs and even had a police escort.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.