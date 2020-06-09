WF nurse returns home from working in New York hospital

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls nurse returned home this week from working in a New York hospital helping patients battling Covid-19.
Madison Powell spent 47 days in a New York overflow hospital, while her two children stayed at home with their grandmother.
“It really was a really good experience and it really touched my heart that I was able to help a lot of people,” said Powell.
Powell says her mother was the biggest support that she had.
“For some reason I knew that I didn't have anything to worry about, and I didn't have any fear,” said Powell.
Powell is a travel nurse and is used to going out of her comfort zone, but she says her patients became more like family.
“I feel like they did the best with what they had and so did we,” said Powell. “It wasn't all bad, there's a lot of positive things happening in New York that nobody talks about.”
Powell says it was one of the best experiences that she’s ever had.
“Honestly it was a bad experience at the same time, but I took a lot from it and I learned a lot,” said Powell. “My patients touched me in a lot of ways.”
“It's amazing you don't realize the support you have until you don't have it,” said Powell.
Powell says one thing the experience made her appreciate was teamwork.
