WF woman accused of threatening six people with a box cutter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested a woman Tuesday after she allegedly threatened to injure six people with a box cutter.
Officers arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Westmoreland Park Apartments.
They were directed to a car that was leaving the scene and officers were able to stop the vehicle.
WF police say the driver, Damishia Walker, allegedly threatened to injure six people at the scene with a box cutter before attempting to leave. The box cutter was found in her car by police.
Walker was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated assault following the investigation.
There were no injuries reported.
Walker’s bond has not been set by a judge at this time and she remains in the Wichita County Jail.
