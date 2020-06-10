GoFundMe set up for woman injured in Monday head-on crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The family of a woman injured in Monday’s deadly head-on collision in Wichita Falls has started a GoFundMe page to help with her medical expenses.
The driver of the car going the wrong way on Highway 287 near the Windthorst Road exit died in that wreck.
The other driver suffered several broken bones and had surgery that day to repair a broken arm and leg. She also has fractures in her face that will be fixed at a later time.
If you would like to donate, you can find the GoFundMe page by clicking here.
