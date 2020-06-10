The Kitchen begins emergency food box deliveries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels program began delivering emergency food boxes Wednesday to every Meals on Wheels client to assist them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kitchen’s team members and volunteers put the boxes together and then Meals on Wheels drivers picked them along with their regularly scheduled meals.
“These are things that they don’t normally get in our meals or on the weekend meals,” said Lisa Williams, director of special programs for The Kitchen. "It’s a special treat but also things that they haven’t been able to go out and get, so eggs, milk, butter, the necessary items that will keep them going.”
The Kitchen purchased the items themselves and also had a little help from a grant.
The boxes include eggs, milk, cereal, cheese, butter, bread, tuna, crackers, jelly, peanut butter, nutrition bars, Ensure, dish-washing soap, masks, toilet paper, paper towels, shampoo, body soap, puzzle books and more.
“Thank you to this community for being such an amazing community,” Williams said. “Every time we ask, we receive.”
Team members and volunteers will be packing boxes Thursday as well and they would appreciate any help they can get.
The Kitchen is also in need of volunteers to work on Fridays.
If you would like to help out, you can find the application form by clicking here.
You can also contact Volunteer Coordinator Cindy Humphrey by calling (940) 322-6232 or emailing chumphrey@thekitchenwf.org.
