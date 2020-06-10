MSU Texas names 2020 Hardin Professor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Midwestern State University professor was awarded with the highest honor the university can offer.
MSU Texas named Dr. Leann Curry the Hardin Professor of 2020.
Dr. Curry started work with the university as an instructor in 2004 and now she is the school’s Chair of Curriculum and Learning.
The university also awarded two student honors back on May 22, naming Amanda Threlkeld as the Hardin Scholar and Montes Martinez as the Clark Scholar.
