One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Young County

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Young County Local Health Authority Dr. Pat Martin confirmed Tuesday there is one new COVID-19 case in Young County.
Dr. Martin said the patient had traveled out of town and is believed to have contracted the virus elsewhere. They’re back in Graham at their residence now and all of their contacts are being notified and tested.
There are now a total of 13 COVID-19 cases in Young County.
Dr. Martin also said the state of Texas is seeing a large number of positive cases at this time.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.