Peaceful rally held in Iowa Park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A peace demonstration around Gordon Lake was held in Iowa Park Thursday.
“I’m just trying to let my kids know that there is a way to do it without having to be so aggressive, so our there rioting, so being a part of everything else, you can do it in your own community and bring everybody together,” Justin Myles, husband of the rally organizer said. “The message that we are trying to put out there is that we are a community and we’re going to stick together regardless of race, skin color, and creed.”
A group of around 20 gathered under the gazebo, made signs, and wrote messages in chalk than listened to a few words from a local pastor.
After that, the walk around the lake began.
“I came out to support my friends, my family, and peacefully walk and just support this cause,” Miranda Angerman, one of those who attended said. “I think that we just have to realize that this is an issue in our country, and we got to quit turning a blind eye. We got to stand up with our brothers and sisters and quit acting like it’s not affecting us just because it’s not in our backyard.”
“All lives matter but at this point in time we need to take a step back and support the black live that are in tragedy so that’s what I got to say,” Myles said.
