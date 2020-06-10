Six-vehicle pileup closes Flyover in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - At 6:40 Wednesday morning, the sun caused the first of six vehicles to crash on the Wichita Falls flyover heading toward Lawton.
The first driver said the sun was in his eyes, causing him to crash, which caused a chain reaction of fender-benders.
The accident included a semi-truck, carrying a military vehicle headed for Fort Sill, going in between two cars on the ramp.
No injuries were reported.
Crews were able to clear the flyover and resume traffic by 9 a.m.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.