Temporary mobile COVID-19 testing site opening in Wichita Co. Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A temporary mobile COVID-19 testing site in Wichita County will be opening to the public this Friday.
The site will be located in the parking lot at the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Testing is free and available for anyone who may be experiencing one or more of the possible COVID-19 symptoms listed below:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (dry or productive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
Anyone requesting a test will be screened and must have one or more of these symptoms.
Appointments can be made in advance or anyone interested can utilize the drive-thru or walk-up testing options. To register for an appointment, call (512) 883-2400 or click here.
The press release can be found below:
