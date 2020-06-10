Temporary mobile COVID-19 testing site opening in Wichita Co. Friday

Testing is free and available for anyone who may be experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone requesting a test will be screened and must have one or more of the following symptoms: fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste and/or smell. Results are typically received in two to five days.