Two new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 92

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday.
There are now a total of 92 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 76 total recoveries, 6,693 negative tests and 2 deaths.
There are currently 14 patients recovering at home.
Case 91
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 92
The patient is between the ages of 6 - 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure. This is a close contact to a previous case.
Promise Nursing Home had one pending test result remaining. That test was received today and is negative.
Testing results were also received today for Presbyterian Manor. Please see the information below.
Presbyterian Manor – Tested 5/31
Total Wichita County Jurisdiction: 147
Staff Total Tested: 106
Preliminary Positive: 0
Negative: 106
Pending: 0
Residents Total Tested: 41
Positive: 0
Negative: 41
Pending: 0
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.