Vernon Community Garden Revitalized

Vernon,Texas (TNN) - The Dr. Martin Luther KIng Jr Community Garden in North Vernon has been revitalized but community leaders need help making sure that it will be there for years to come.
It was founded in 2018 by Reverend Robert Thomas, initially set -up where people could buy plots and tend to the garden themselves.
However over time it fell into disarray, and an overwhelmed Reverend Thomas knew he needed some help.
That’s when the idea came to partner with Pastor Norris Thomas of Woodstreet Baptist Church and Bro. Benny King Director of Ministries at Vernon Hope Center to share the responsibility of taking turns tending to the garden.
After hosting a Revitalization Ceremony on May 30th the garden has been restored back to it’s former glory.
Fruits and vegetables grown in garden like squash, tomatoes, collard greens, cantaloupe, and peppers will be ready to harvest, and giving out to families in the next couples of months.
For more information on how to donate to Vernon’s MLK Community Garden call Reverend R. Thomas at 940- 782-2559.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.