Wednesday will have calmer winds but similar temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday we are going to be seeing mostly sunny skies. A high that’s relatively comfortable of 89 degrees. The wind is going to be out of the north at 10 to 20 miles per hour but by the end of the day the wind will eventually shift to the South. Overnight tonight we’re going to be looking at mostly clear skies with a low of 58 degrees then on Thursday we shall see temperatures rise back up into the low-90s across Texoma.The high for Thursday is going to be 92 degrees with mostly sunny skies and the wind will be out of the south at about 5 to 15 miles per hour. Then going into Friday conditions warm up just a little bit more and we will see temperatures in the mid-90s across the area. Been looking ahead to this weekend temperatures look to get even warmer as areas in texoma look to see temperatures anywhere from the mid-to-upper nineties