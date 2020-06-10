WFISD putting summer plans in place to grow early learning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As the Wichita Falls ISD tries to plan curriculum for next year, officials want to make sure Pre-K through second-grade students aren’t left behind.
With no data for the end of the school year and such a long time before school starts, they want to make sure every child has the help they need.
“If a child does not have a strong reading background early on, they struggle later on in everything else,” said associate superintendent Dr. Peter Griffiths, “so if we can get them at that early age, that works best for us.”
To help set that foundation, Griffiths said online tools are available to parents and students.
WFISD is encouraging everyone to use the Texas Education Agency’s free online learning program: Texas Home Learning. He said anything children do now will make a difference once school starts.
“We need to start thinking now what can we do in the summertime to help them out,” said Griffiths.
Griffiths and Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said that’s especially important since they don’t know what school will look like next year.
“We’re just going to have to see how this virus does in Wichita Falls and what options we have to transition between face to face instruction and remote instruction,” said Superintendent Kuhrt.
“No matter when it is that you come in if it’s your first time in a structured school environment, there are challenges,” added Griffiths.
It’s not just the students who will receive additional resources this summer. The district has several training seminars planned for July with speakers who will focus exclusively on growth in early learning.
“We’re all just trying to do that because we’re trying to line up and get the kids ready for when they get back,” said Griffiths.
For online learning through TEA, click here.
