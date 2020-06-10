Wichita Co. volunteer fire departments talk financial concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Volunteer fire departments around Texoma are feeling the burn as they work on rebounding from COVID-19 impacts and budget concerns.
“Every county is seeing a significant financial impact," said Wichita West Assistant Fire Chief Michael Albert. “We haven’t been able to fundraise since early March. Many are in jeopardy of losing buildings, fire trucks, and equipment. We are blessed that we are not having that issue yet.”
Some departments are finding it hard to get new members.
“Recruitment, as far as I know, is down and fundraising is at a minimal, if any, so right now funding is pretty, pretty important,” said Wichita county Emergency Management Coordinator Lee Bourgoin.
This is no easy job and requires dedication and flexibility.
“First and foremost, you have to have the drive and the will to get up in the middle of the night and go to calls," said Bourgoin. “There’s no pay and there’s little gratification. But if you’re healthy and you want to volunteer, you can go to the volunteer fire department is closest to where you live and sign up.”
The Wichita West assistant fire chief says the role has some priceless rewards for him.
“It’s self-gratifying to be able to help people and turn chaos into organized chaos,” said Albert.
While they are in need when it comes to money, Lee Bourgoin says there are other ways to help.
“I would just ask folks to donate to the local VFD try to support them any way that you can," said Burgoin. “You don’t always have to be a firefighter to help the VFD. You can go to the station, you can prepare meals, you can sweep, you can help fix the trucks and do maintenance. I mean, there’s a million things that can be done by volunteers other than just going to fires.”
A silver lining in all this their volunteer department, like the Lakeside City VFD, was able to pull off a successful yard sale fundraiser this weekend.
Wichita West VFD gained a few new recruits during this time and are still planning to host their 40th annual Art and Crafts Show this year.
