Dexter School raising money for new campus renovations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Dexter School is raising money for renovations to its new campus.
School officials say they would like to create a school campus that people around the world would visit to see education innovation in action and a campus that brings in more families to our community to enroll their children.
Dexter School was founded in 2017 in Wichita Falls with a mission of making a world-class private education that inspires a new generation of artists, scientists and engineers while keeping costs affordable.
The school just completed its first year as a full-time school and will be moving into a new home which was once the Fain Presbyterian Church.
School officials intend to put in over $100,000 into renovations of the building.
Donation Levels:
- $250+ Recognition at the community kick-off event in September.
- $1K+ Recognition on the Dexter Campus donor wall.
- $10K+ Classroom naming rights (10 available)
- $25K+ Wing naming rights (3 available)
Naming rights are subject to approval and donation levels includes all levels below it.
