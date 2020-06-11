Dexter School raising money for new campus renovations

June 11, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT - Updated June 11 at 11:14 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Dexter School is raising money for renovations to its new campus.

School officials say they would like to create a school campus that people around the world would visit to see education innovation in action and a campus that brings in more families to our community to enroll their children.

Dexter School was founded in 2017 in Wichita Falls with a mission of making a world-class private education that inspires a new generation of artists, scientists and engineers while keeping costs affordable.

The school just completed its first year as a full-time school and will be moving into a new home which was once the Fain Presbyterian Church.

School officials intend to put in over $100,000 into renovations of the building.

Donation Levels:

  • $250+ Recognition at the community kick-off event in September.
  • $1K+ Recognition on the Dexter Campus donor wall.
  • $10K+ Classroom naming rights (10 available)
  • $25K+ Wing naming rights (3 available)

Naming rights are subject to approval and donation levels includes all levels below it.

