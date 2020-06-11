MSU student organizations speak out following MSU diversity statement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Students from African-American organization on campus said the first statement Midwestern State University released in response to inequality and injustice was not enough. A link to the full statement can be found here.
Together they came up with a plan to address faculty diversity and increase awareness...
“All the statements have been made, all the things have been done," said Edwin Bah with the Men of Color Alliance and the Black Student Union, "we want action. We want proactive action."
“Sending lackluster messages isn’t changing anything,” added Monique Fields with the MSU Chapter of the NAACP.
Both said the first statement lacked empathy.
“It wasn’t necessarily disrespectful or bad,” Fields said, “it just kind of seemed a little insensitive in ways.”
Edwin Bah added, “as a black, African-American male, I don’t want to feel any sympathy form you. I want you to hold my hand. We’re in this together kind of deal.”
They said getting the chance to talk to Dr. Suzanne Shipley face to face and present her with their list of demands helped them feel a little more heard.
“To see her at face value really made me believe her and trust in her,” said Bah.
In her most recent statement, Dr. Shipley said MSU will focus on: increasing diversity education among staff and students, make the MOSAIC center more visible to the community and increase efforts to hire more minority staff members.
Fields said now, though, she wants to start seeing action.
“What exactly are the steps that you’re taking, and not just saying change is coming or this is something you’re going to see in the future,” she asked.
While they say the conversations surrounding diversity at MSU is far from over, Fields said she’s “looking forward to see what they have in store.”
