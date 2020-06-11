News Channel 6 City Guide: Auteur Management Solutions

LAWTON, Oklahoma (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re taking a closer look at Auteur Management Solutions.
It’s a locally owned facility management company that offers top of the line industrial janitorial services that include electrostatic disinfectant technology.
“Auteur Management Solutions is really a one-stop-shop for facilities management,” Jon Peters, co-owner said.
Auteur Management Solutions has been in business for five years. They serve southwest Oklahoma and north Texas areas with top of the line cleaning products and equipment.
“We customize each of our solutions to fir your cleaning needs. We can do daily, weekly, [and] monthly [cleanings,]” Jill Peters, co-owner said.
They service the open market and governmental contractors. You can expect the best service possible when working with Auteur Management Solutions. In addition to their electrostatic disinfectant technology, they also offer a product through Air Oasis called Bi-Polar 2400.
“This device basically cleans your air by not allowing bacteria and viruses to grow in your office,” Jon Peters said.
The products they use are certified by the EPA and the CDC’s List N. This means they meet the EPA’s criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
"Both Jon and I have managed several successful businesses. We know what you expect as a business owner and we’re going to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.
You can find Auteur Management Solutions inside the Great Plains Business Center at 1601 SW Parkridge Blvd., Suite 201. To schedule a service or for more information, call (580) 713-8208. You can also head to AuteurMS.com.
