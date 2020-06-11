One new COVID-19 case in Wichita County, total now 93

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new COVID-19 case in Wichita County on Thursday. There was also one new recovery.
There are now a total of 93 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 77 total recoveries, 6,781 negative tests and 2 deaths.
There are currently 14 patients recovering at home.
Case 93
The patient is between the ages of 6 - 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure. This is a close contact to a previous case.
There is one recovery and no nursing home/long term care facility updates for today.
