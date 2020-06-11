Pause for the Pledge event happening Sunday

In 1983, Governor Mark White appointed Aaron to represent Texas and carry our state flag at National Flag Day Ceremonies at the historic Fort McHenry. His duties required him to carry the banner of the Lone Star State. In 1986, Governor Bill Clements once again appointed Aaron to carry the Texas flag, making him the only individual nationally to have represented their state at the prestigious occasion twice. “It is an honor to join the DAV for this wonderful community event,” Alejandro said. “It is special when we as a neighbors, community, and family can pause … take a moment and join in one accord to say the Pledge of Allegiance. It is a beautiful tradition and one that is easy to share from generation to generation honoring our country and its history.”