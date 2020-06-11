Pause for the Pledge event happening Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 41 will be hosting a Pause for the Pledge event on Sunday.
The event will take place at Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m. and no American Flags will be retired during the ceremony.
“This is a community event and not a political event, and the public is encouraged to attend and participate in the program which is the only Pause for the Pledge ceremony in North Texas,” said Commander Jimenez. “A chance to ‘pause’ gives a moment to remember our great liberty, freedom, and history. We can join as a community and with a spirit of gratitude, recite our Pledge of Allegiance together.”
Attendees are asked to arrive early, bring lawn chairs, bottled water, wear masks and practice social distancing.
For more information, call Joel Jimenez, Commander, at (940) 636-7577.
Since 1982, The American Flag Foundation has sponsored The Annual National Pause for the Pledge of Allegiance – an annual patriotic event to encourage all citizens and communities across the nation to pause and recite the Pledge of Allegiance at 6:00 p.m. Aaron Alejandro, Executive Director of the Texas FFA Foundation, and key volunteer for the event has a special connection to the Pause for the Pledge activities.
In 1983, Governor Mark White appointed Aaron to represent Texas and carry our state flag at National Flag Day Ceremonies at the historic Fort McHenry. His duties required him to carry the banner of the Lone Star State. In 1986, Governor Bill Clements once again appointed Aaron to carry the Texas flag, making him the only individual nationally to have represented their state at the prestigious occasion twice. “It is an honor to join the DAV for this wonderful community event,” Alejandro said. “It is special when we as a neighbors, community, and family can pause … take a moment and join in one accord to say the Pledge of Allegiance. It is a beautiful tradition and one that is easy to share from generation to generation honoring our country and its history.”
