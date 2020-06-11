Thursday looks warmer, slight rain chances exist Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday we are going to be seeing mostly sunny conditions with a high of 92°. Today the wind is going to be much calmer. The wind will be out of the southeast at about 5 to 15 miles per hour. Then overnight tonight we’re going to be seeing mostly clear skies. A low right around 62 degrees and wind out of the southeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Then on Friday we have a 20% chance of very isolated showers primarily off to our Northwestern counties around the altus and Frederick region. If you see any of this rain I would consider yourself very lucky. But for the remainder of the forecast we look very dry. The high on Friday is going to be 95° with Southeast winds around 5 to 15 miles per hour. This weekend it doesn’t look bad by any means we’re going to see temperatures in the mid-90s for the high 95 on Saturday and about 96 degrees on Sunday.