Wichita Co. COVID-19 cases remain low, health officials urge caution

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County has 93 cases as of Thursday with one new case being confirmed today. Considering what we see across the country, Wichita County health officials believe we are in a good place.
“We, the health district, have not stood our staff down at all," said Public Health Director Lou Kreidler. “We’re continuing to work day-to-day and we still have our command center set up here within the health district. Just because we are not seeing that many cases doesn’t mean that there’s not a lot of work that goes on behind the scene that we’ve been working.”
While the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is staying active, the director of health and the City of Wichita Falls believe it was this approach that has helped to keep cases down.
“Truthfully, I think shutting down early was a big point for us," said Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana. “The health department did a really good job. We did things a little differently than other communities but the community taking it seriously when they said shelter down, we sheltered down. And we didn’t see that spread like other communities have, and it’s hard to tribute what’s going on in other communities or why we’re doing better, but we are, we’re kind of blessed in that sense.”
Fast actions and the communities willing to self-isolate and social distance have been key but now that Texas is reopening it even more important to prevent positive cases from ramping back up
“We still don’t have any cases in our hospital, which is great," said Kreidler. “Everyone that we have is active cases are recovering at home. But as more people are together, we could be right back where we were at the beginning of this very quickly and so people, you know still need to pay attention to what they’re doing.”
For those that are not taking it seriously, Kreidler reminds us not to forget all of the deaths due to COVID-19 including the two deaths we have seen in Wichita County.
“COVID is definitely still here and while we don’t have anyone hospitalized, there are people in larger cities that are being hospitalized and as of yesterday Amarillo still has over 2,000 active cases of COVID-19,” said Mayor Santellana.
Moving forward it won’t just be a matter of how many cases but it will be about the type of case.
“If it was a retirement home that had 40 or 50 cases, it’s very restrictive," said Santellana. “They haven’t had any visitors. That’s different than if we had 50 cases, let’s say, within our community or community spreader, or within our school system. It’s just different types of cases where we’ll start asking the health department and they’ll start asking us they won’t want to get too far or they start asking for restrictions or us to ask the governor’s office to get some further restrictions.”
