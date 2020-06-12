Comanche Red River Casino reopens

DEVOL, Oklahoma (TNN) - Comanche Red River Casino reopened Friday after its long closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our team has taken some significant improvements for the safety and health of our guests out team members and our community,” Mia Tahdooahnippah, CEO of Comanche Nation Entertainment said.
New safety guidelines are in place, guests will have their temperature taken when the come in and masks must also be worn. Some machines have been turned off to allow for social distancing.
The hotel, restaurant and table games are still all closed.
No vaping or smoking is currently allowed.
Machines are wiped down constantly throughout the day and by request. The casino will close daily from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. to allow for everything to be sanitized.
