Fire weather conditions continue into Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Friday we are going to be seeing mostly sunny conditions with a high of 93°. Today the wind is going to be out of the south at about 5 to 15 miles per hour, with a couple of gusts upwards of 20 miles per hour. Then overnight tonight we’re going to be seeing mostly clear skies.with A low right around 65 degrees.And the wind will continue to be out of these South about 5 to 10 miles per hour. Then looking ahead to this weekend it’s not going to be a bad one by any means. It’ll be a little bit on the warmer side with temperatures on Saturday being about 95 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the southeast at about 5 to 15 miles per hour. Then going into Sunday we are going to be seeing almost identical conditions. On Sunday we will have a high of 95 degrees with mostly sunny skies. But the wind will be out of the southeast at about 10 to 20 miles per hour.
