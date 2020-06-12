Gov. Abbott talks COVID-19, education, equality and policing practices

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined Anchor Chris Horgen Friday to talk about COVID-19 spikes in Texas, reopening the state, the state education budget, racial inequality and police training.
Gov. Abbott said he expects students to return to classrooms in the Fall and to be communicating and interacting with teachers and even other students.
“The goal is to have as much classroom time as possible," said Gov. Abbott.
“What happened to George Floyd is horrific,” Gov. Abbott said. “Anyone that saw that video understood that it’s something that should never have happened and George Floyd should still be alive today.”
