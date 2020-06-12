Matilda is our Pet of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a cat named Matilda.
Matilda is a three-year-old Tortoiseshell cat who loves to be pet and held.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue officials will be at Petco on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. with a few kittens.
The adoption fee for cats is $85 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it’s gets the animal a microchip.
If you’re interested in filling out an adoption application or if you want more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
