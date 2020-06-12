Nocona couple starts business during Covid-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A couple from the Dallas area decided to spend Covid-19′quarantine at their vacation home on Lake Nocona.
Little did they know they would soon be starting a much needed business in the area.
Janee a media guru and Randy Hill and entrepreneur created Good Times Adventures, a boat rental service that lets families enjoy a day out on the lake.
For about $250 you get two hours to go tubing, wake board and many other lake activities. Equipment is included in the rate but guests are free to bring aboard their own beverages.
Good Times has only been open a little over a month now and the couple says they ares enjoying the change of pace as oppose to life back in Dallas.
However with summer in full swing, they don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.
For more information on how to rent a day on Lake Nocona with Good Times Adventures visit their website at goodtimesadventures.com.
