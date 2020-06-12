Sarafina needs a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Diane Bowman with the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Brian Shrull during our newscast at noon to talk about pet adoption.
They were joined by a cat named Sarafina who is in need of a forever home.
She’s about nine months old and is super sweet and soft. She also gets along well with other cats.
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The adoption fee for cats is $40 and you have to prepay for spays and neutering at your veterinarian.
To see animals brought into the Animal Services Center, click here.
