Six new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 99

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed six new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday.
There are now a total of 99 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 77 total recoveries, 6,843 negative tests, 547 pending cases and 2 deaths.
There are currently 20 patients recovering at home.
Case 94
The patient is 20 - 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 95
The patient is 20 - 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 96
The patient is 50 - 59 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 97
The patient is 40 - 49 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 98
The patient is 20 - 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 99
The patient is 30 - 39 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
There are no new updates on nursing home/long term care facilities.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.