Six new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 99

June 12, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 4:39 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed six new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday.

There are now a total of 99 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 77 total recoveries, 6,843 negative tests, 547 pending cases and 2 deaths.

There are currently 20 patients recovering at home.

Case 94

The patient is 20 - 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 95

The patient is 20 - 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 96

The patient is 50 - 59 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 97

The patient is 40 - 49 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 98

The patient is 20 - 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 99

The patient is 30 - 39 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

There are no new updates on nursing home/long term care facilities.

