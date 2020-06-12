STATE UPDATE: New death reported in Comanche County, over 200 new cases reported statewide

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County had its fourth COVID-related death added to the official report on Friday morning.
Officials say the victim was a man 65 years of age or older. The death occurred at the Willow Park Nursing Home in west Lawton which has 12 cases of the virus as of Thursday night
The total of cases in the county stands at 319, 23 of which are active.
The total number of cases reported in the state grew by 222 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 7,848.
The number of active cases in Southwest Oklahoma declined in most counties on Friday’s report except for Jackson County which added two new active cases.
