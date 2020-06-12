Tony Stewart races at the Monarch Motor Speedway in WF tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Three time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Tony Stewart is in town for the All Star Circuit of Champions Racing Event at the Monarch Motor Speedway.
The event is said to be the biggest racing event ever held at the Monarch Motor Speedway.
Stewart says since their series doesn’t get to come to the Texoma area very often, it’s fun for him to see the excitement of all the fans.
“To be able to come south and race in Texas and get some of our races on our schedule, that’s why we come here because we absolutely more than anything love to drive race cars on dirt,” said Stewart.
