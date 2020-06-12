UPDATE: OHP releases more information in early morning ambulance crash

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more details about an ambulance crash which happened at the Newcastle toll booth on Friday morning involving a Jackson County unit.
According to the report, the ambulance being driven by Dora Handock of Purcell was traveling to Oklahoma City when it struck the crash attenuator before hitting the toll booth building and a canopy beam.
Handock and her two passengers, Justin Guffey of Lawton and Dominga Gloria of Altus, were flown from the scene by medical helicopters. Guffey was treated and released. Handock was admitted in good condition and Gloria was listed in serious condition.
A toll booth attendant, Shannon Garst of Chickasha, was also transported to the hospital before being treated and released.
The cause of the crash is listed as under investigation.
