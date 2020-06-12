WF Arts Council sculpture exhibit opens Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Arts Council will open up their Sculpture Garden Exhibit to the public Saturday but on Friday artists started installing their pieces.
Artist have come from all over the country to showcase their pieces, which are made from curved steel, metal and ceramic.
There will also be a reception with food, drinks, and music for everyone to enjoy while artist can discuss their work.
The Sculpture Garden Exhibit would normally start in May but with Covid-19 it had to be pushed back.
The pieces will stay up for a year and at the end there will be a winner chosen to be given a grand prize.
For more information on the Art’s Council Sculpture Exhibit visit their website.
