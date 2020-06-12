WFPD investigating body found in alley

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police are investigating a body found in an alley Thursday night.
Police were called to the 4600 block of Tradewinds Road in the area of Meadow Lake Drive and Fairway Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a gunshots call.
Residents in the area say they heard a gun fire several times, and an unknown number of shell casings were found on the ground in that area.
Police say they will have more information Friday morning.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.