Wildfire season is here for Texoma

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - This year we have endured a pandemic, worldwide protest and tropical storms. Now it’s wildfire season as Texoma has been seeing grass fires the last three days.
“One little spark is all it takes to roll over on to dry grass and it takes off,” said Regan Reser, Regional Fire Coordinator for Texas A& M Forest Service.
When hot, dry and windy conditions come together, sparks will fly. The Wichita Falls Fire Department has been putting out flames back to back since Wednesday and are standing by for more.
“I’m making a plan today for off of what’s happened over the last two days," Donald Hughes, WFFD Assistant Fire Chief. “This plan will probably continue on for 5, 6, 7 days or whenever we get some humidity back in here, or we get some rain which I don’t see any of that in the forecast anytime soon.”
Hughes expects this season to be busy and luckily now the WFFD has the Texas A&M Forest Service nearby as an additional resource and to keep his team from getting burnt out.
“The fire yesterday between the city units and the mutual aid units that came in from Iowa Park, which saw Wichita West, Burkburnett, NTFS, we probably had 15 to 17 units that were out there working, probably between 35 and 50 people out there that were working that one fire,” said Hughes.
The fire department and forest service reminds all of us to use caution outside.
“People just need to just think about what they’re doing and where those fireworks are going or whatever else that they’re doing at the time, even leaving a smoker or something like that outside where. "Got to make sure that your water and wet everything down around smokers and cookers to make sure those,” said Hughes.
“One thing we do ask you, if there’s wildfire an area, please don’t come over and just drive around and see what’s going on," said Reser. “We had a few issues yesterday with some traffic and we had to get traffic control out there. That’ll help us because we’re concentrating on putting the fire out.”
