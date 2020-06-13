Red River Harley Davidson helps local groups

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Red River Harley Davidson and Friberg Cooper Community Center teamed up today in effort to encourage people to support local Texoma businesses.
During the spring and summer seasons they invite different a different local charity or group to come out to Red River Harley Davidson and host a cookout.
Red River donates all the groceries, and the charity or group gets to keep 100 percent of the donations.
“We look at it from a standpoint of we can’t necessarily write a check to everybody but they can come out do this,” said Red River Harley Davidson Operations Director Royce Pritchard. “It lets them come out and for little to no cost to raise some money for their organizations.”
The only expense to the charity or group is getting the health permit from the city.
