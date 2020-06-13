Training starts for the March of Honor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Training has begun for the Base Camp Lindsey March of Honor in November.
The 10-mile ruck walk is to help honor and support homeless veterans.
Members met this morning for a group event to train and help prepare those who may not be in the best shape yet.
The training consists of a 1 mile warm up, and 5 miles for the remainder of the training.
“The option was 1 to 5 miles if you need to turn back at any point you can or strategically park your car at a point you want to stop,” said Base Camp Lindsey Board Member Marissa McCoy. “This year we are officially sponsored with Go Ruck so that’s the biggest name in the sport of rucking.”
This year’s March of Honor in November will have new obstacles added as well as a kids half mile division.
