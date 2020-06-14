WF Disabled American Veterans Ch 41 invites all to Pause for the Pledge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41 has invited the public to join them at Memorial Stadium tonight, to pause and say the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Pause for the Pledge will start at 6 p.m.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41 Commander Joel Jimenez says this is a way to bring the community together to take a break during the tough times the nation is facing.
“Just take that moment and just put our hands over our heart to recite the Pledge of Allegiance,” said Commander Jimenez. “This right here is the symbol of freedom.”
Jimenez says everyone is asked to bring lawn chairs, wear masks and practice social distancing.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.