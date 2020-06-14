WF restaurant warns others of plant thief

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls restaurant got their plants stolen from outside their doors Thursday around 6 a.m.
Thai Orchid is the victim here, making it the third time it has happened, and the second time in the last month.
We spoke with the owner who says he wants to warn all other businesses in the area.
He also says it takes years for this plant to grow to the size theirs were.
“It is summer time so the plants are out and I don’t want this to happen to others” said Owner of Thai Orchid Kitisak Suthifripok. “It happened to me, it can happen to anybody else too.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.