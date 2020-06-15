BBB gives tips to consumers as businesses close due to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau released some tips for consumers after some businesses have closed their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you have yet to receive goods or services that you have already paid for, all may not be lost. The BBB has these tips to help you toward resolution:
- Collect receipts, proofs of purchase and any other documents such as warranties and manuals; these materials will help you prepare for your request for a resolution
- Check with the bank or credit card you used to make the purchase(s) at the now-closed company - You may be able to dispute the transaction(s) due to failure to receive goods or services. If the company has not filed for bankruptcy, the business is still obligated to fulfill your order for goods, services or a refund.
- If you have unused gift cards for a closed business, will likely determine if and how they can be used or claimed, if you are holding any unused gift cards our advice is to use them, given these uncertain times.
