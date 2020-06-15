City to stop Covid-19 water disconnection deferral next month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City Water Department had decided to suspend service disconnections and late fees for about four months during Covid-19 .
However with the state opening back up they have now made the decision to get things back to normal and that includes expecting residents to pay their water bills by July 1st.
The city of Wichita Falls has about $340,000 worth of unpaid bills of that equals to about 3,500 customers being on the cut- off list if they don’t pay or make an arrangement to pay their bills.
With water bills possible stacking up hundreds of dollars over the past few months the city doesn’t expect residents to pay all at once ,but they do expect them to pay something if they can.
If payment or payment plans are still not an options residents are urged to reach out to Interfaith Outreach Ministries and other non profits in the area, who specialize in helping people pay their bills to avoid disconnection of services.
