Eighteen new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 117

In coordination with the Health District, and in an abundance of caution, Children’s Dentistry has also chosen to close the office for two weeks. This will allow staff to quarantine for 14-days, and allow us to conduct a health-grade sanitization and cleaning of the facility. We want to assure our patients, staff, and community that their health and safety are always of the utmost importance and our top priority. We are diligently following all COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the CDC and Texas Health and Human Services regarding sanitation and health practices. Children’s Dentistry will continue to monitor the situation, while providing transparent and upto-date information to our patients.