Eighteen new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 117

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday.
There are now a total of 117 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 78 total recoveries, 7,021 negative tests, 530 pending cases and 2 deaths.
There are currently 37 patients recovering at home.
The Health District has 18 new cases to report today. Two of the patients are employed at Children’s Dentistry of Wichita Falls. Please see their attached statement.
There are no nursing home/long term care facility updates for today.
Case 100
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 101
The patient is between the ages of 40 - 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 102
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 103
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 104
The patient is between the ages of 40 - 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case to Colorado.
Case 105
The patient is between the ages of 6 - 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure and is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 106
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 107
The patient is between the ages of 50 - 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 108
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 109
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 110
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 111
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 112
The patient is between the ages of 0 - 4 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure and is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 113
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 114
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 115
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 116
The patient is between the ages of 6 - 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure and is a contact to a previous case.
Case 117
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Children’s Dentistry COVID-19 Statement
Children’s Dentistry has been informed by the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District that two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Upon notification, we immediately began working with the Health District to identify any patients who may have been exposed to the employees. Based on the assessment, this is considered a “low risk” exposure, as employees are required to wear medical-grade masks/face coverings the entire time they are working in the facility. Those identified for possible exposure, have been notified and asked to monitor for symptoms.
In coordination with the Health District, and in an abundance of caution, Children’s Dentistry has also chosen to close the office for two weeks. This will allow staff to quarantine for 14-days, and allow us to conduct a health-grade sanitization and cleaning of the facility. We want to assure our patients, staff, and community that their health and safety are always of the utmost importance and our top priority. We are diligently following all COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the CDC and Texas Health and Human Services regarding sanitation and health practices. Children’s Dentistry will continue to monitor the situation, while providing transparent and upto-date information to our patients.
We appreciate your understanding at this time.
