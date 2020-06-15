5 face hate crime charges in alleged attack against black Va. pastor; he was arrested when he called for help

The Shenandoah County community had rallied to McCray’s defense after he posted to Facebook earlier this month, saying in part: “Who does a BLACK PERSON call FOR HELP when the Sheriffs and those sworn to HELP & PROTECT you CAN’T SEE you AND CAN’T HEAR you, BUT rather they stand with the MOB and those THAT WANT TO KILL YOU? This HAPPEN TO ME in Edinburg VA (Shenandoah County) on JUNE 1ST, 2020.”