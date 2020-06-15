Josh Winegarner, Ronny Jackson debate as runoff election looms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Josh Winegarner and Ronny Jackson squared off Monday in a debate at the Forum.
The two candidates for Texas 13th District Seat in the House of Representatives met for one last push to connect with voters.
“So we had that first look at the candidates, but now we’re on to two, and this is to give the voters a second opportunity to hear a little bit more from these two candidates that will be our next representative," said Annette Barfield, Wichita County Republican Chair.
Monday was the last day to register to vote in the runoff elections.
Early voting is set to begin two weeks from today.
The debate was hosted by the Wichita County Republican Women.
