Parkway Grill on Central Fwy. temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Parkway Grill on Central Freeway announced Monday they will be temporarily closing their doors after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient is self-quarantining and will be able to return to work after receiving two negative tests.
Staff members that worked with the patient are being tested at this time.
Parkway Grill officials say the patient was in contact with an unknown COVID-19 case on Monday and they then worked their shifts on Tuesday, June 9 and Thursday, June 11 in the dining room and curbside pick-up while wearing a mask.
The restaurant is planning on thoroughly sanitizing and they will reopen when the time is right.
