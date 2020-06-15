Rain could show up by the end of our seven day forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday we are going to be seeing mostly sunny skies temperatures going to be a little all the cooler side but it’s still going to be warm overall. We’re going to see a high of 93 degrees with the winds out of the south at about 10 to 20 miles per hour overnight tonight we’re going to be staying mostly clear skies With a low of 68 degrees. Then going into Tuesday we are going to see very similar temperatures and that seems to be the weather story this week. Temperatures are going to be looking to stay in the mid-90s for the majority of the week. The high on Tuesday is going to be 93 degrees as well. Then going into Wednesday will see a high of 95 degrees. We will see highs in the mid to low 90s across Texoma after. Rain chances could return to the forecast by Saturday and Sunday.