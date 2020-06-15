Sign-ups begin for Childcare Partners, WFISD pre-kindergarten program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s time again for pre-kindergarten registration.
Parents were able to sign up their 3-year-olds on Monday until 1 p.m. Don’t worry if you missed the deadline, sign-ups will also be happening Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Scotland Park Elementary School.
Parents will need to bring all of the required paperwork and documents with them.
Childcare Partners teamed up with Wichita Falls ISD for this new pre-kindergarten program.
That’s thanks to grant money WFISD got from the Texas Education Agency.
The new program will be at the Huey Learning Center across from Scotland Park Elementary.
Instead of the usual half-day program, this new one would be all day for 3-year-olds and it would be able to take up to 24 kids.
“Early learning is so important, that’s when all of their little brains are developing and all those connections are being made," said Keri Goins, Childcare Partners executive director. “The earlier that we can start getting them school ready, the better they will be prepared when they do start school, and we don’t want anyone to start school behind.”
That service will also be a wrap-around service meaning that if parents need to they can drop off their kid as early as 6:30 a.m. and pick them up as late as 5:30 p.m.
